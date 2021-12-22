Watch
US probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:26:49-05

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into the potential for Tesla drivers to play video games on a center touch screen while the vehicle is in motion.

The action follows a complaint to the agency that Teslas equipped with "gameplay functionality" allow games to be played by the driver while the vehicles are moving.

In a document posted Wednesday on its website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the feature, called "Passenger Play," may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

