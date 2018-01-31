US Navy video shows Russian jet's close encounter with US surveillance plane

(KGTV) - The US Navy released video Tuesday of a Russian military jet flying an unsafe path above the Black Sea near an American P-3 Orion surveillance plane.

The Navy pilots reported the Russian Su-27 came within five feet of the US plane, according to defense officials.

Russian, US and NATO forces operate in close proximity to one another in the area, particularly since Russia boosted its military presence in the region following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, CNN reported.

RELATED: Russian jet flies within feet of US Navy plane

The US Navy has also upped its presence in the area in recent years.