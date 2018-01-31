US Navy video shows Russian jet's close encounter with US surveillance plane

(KGTV) - The US Navy released video Tuesday of a Russian military jet flying an unsafe path above the Black Sea near an American P-3 Orion surveillance plane.
The Navy pilots reported the Russian Su-27 came within five feet of the US plane, according to defense officials.
Russian, US and NATO forces operate in close proximity to one another in the area, particularly since Russia boosted its military presence in the region following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, CNN reported.
The US Navy has also upped its presence in the area in recent years.
MT @USNavyEurope: US EP-3 flying in international airspace over #BlackSea was intercepted by Russian Su-27 yesterday. Interaction determined unsafe as Su-27 came within feet & crossed EP-3's flight path, causing EP-3 to fly thru Su-27's jet wash. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/QTtnam5F21