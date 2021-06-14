Watch
News

Actions

US closes Trump-era office for victims of immigrant crime

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announces the opening of the new Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office during a news conference at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington.
John Kelly
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 10:36:47-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The Biden administration says it has dismantled a Trump-era government office that was created to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants.

The move is symbolic of President Joe Biden's rejection of former President Donald Trump's repeated efforts to link immigrants with crime.

Trump created the Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement Office by executive order during his first week in office in January 2017.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it will replace the office created by Trump with what it says is a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group