U.S. and Japanese forces continue training together at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) - For the past several weeks, U.S. And Japanese forces have been training alongside one another at Camp Pendleton as part of Exercise Iron Fist.

The bilateral exercise has taken place every year since 2006 and is a chance for both countries to learn to how to better work together, especially when it involves amphibious operations.

The training comes as tensions with North Korea are growing.

This year Japanese forces are just weeks away from establishing the country's first amphibious rapid deployment brigade, designed to be a go-to force capable of responding quickly wherever they're needed.

Exercise Iron Fist will culminate in a final practice mission on Monday Feb. 5 at Camp Pendleton.