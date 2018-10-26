Unsuspecting man finds drugs stuck beneath truck

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego Sheriff’s Office is investigating how several pounds of narcotics wound up magnetized to a man’s truck.

A Mexican citizen who lives in Tijuana but works in El Cajon noticed a strange object in his fender Thursday morning and called authorities.

Deputies found 4 packages containing roughly 5 pounds of narcotics hidden underneath the man’s pickup truck.

The man’s next door neighbor informed them that they had seen men tampering with the victim’s truck overnight.

“It’s our feeling that someone targeted this car because he could cross the border every day with the SENTRI pass and they were probably waiting to collect the narcotics later today,” said Sgt. Tim Chantler of the Sheriff’s office.

Drivers with a SENTRI pass can travel in establishes dedicated commuter lanes to and cross the border faster after applying and being prescreened. Deputies are awaiting test results for the drugs but suspect either meth, heroin, or fentanyl.

The driver is not considered a suspect as he called 911, according to authorities. “I would be checking my vehicle every day before I cross the border” said Sgt. Chantler, “ because if you get caught at the border you’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.”