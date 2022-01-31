Watch
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California

California lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would create a statewide, single-payer health insurance program.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Jan 31, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A bill that would create a government-funded universal health care system in California now faces a key deadline.

Monday is the last chance for lawmakers in the Assembly to keep the bill alive this year.

The bill would create a universal health care system and set its rules.

But it would not pay for it. There's another bill that would do that, which has a different deadline and does not have to pass on Monday.

Business groups oppose the bill, saying it would cost too much. Supporters say Californians and their employers are already paying too much for health insurance.

More information on the bill can be found at https://healthcareforall.org.

