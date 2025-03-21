UCSD Students discuss Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine protestors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Last Spring, students across San Diego protested the war in Gaza, showing up in the thousands to march through their university grounds. Those same chanting protestors, now hesitant to speak up because of recent actions from the Trump administration.

"Were you afraid to even come talk to me today?"

"There's something in the back of my mind that's always what if?"

One UCSD student with Jewish Voice for Peace showed up to our interview wearing glasses, a mask, and a headscarf. She did not want to give her name for fear of retaliation from the federal government. President Trump has been seeking to deport non-U.S. citizens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests.

"Simply speaking out, liking Instagram posts, can lead to losing your right to education and your basic human rights in the United States of America."

The Trump administration is also investigating 60 universities, including UCSD, for what he calls "Relentless" antisemitic harassment and discrimination on campuses. Israeli students believe those claims are justified.

"What we saw was students stepping out and justifying and even celebrating the atrocities that took place on October 7th which made Israelis on campus feel like their lives weren't valued," said Shelly Khaikin, an Israeli student on campus.

Khaikin says protestors put her into a box with the Israeli regime, simply because her family lives there.

"Antisemitism is not just about slurs or stereotypes, it's about Jewish students being singled out and harassed and blamed for a war we did not want and we did not start," Khaikin said.

Both women express frustration with others simplifying their nuanced views and worry over their First Amendment rights as the Trump administration enforces silence around this polarizing topic.