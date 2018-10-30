UC San Diego among top public universities, report says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - University of California San Diego is the fifth best public university in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The journal ranked colleges on criteria including research, global and regional reputation, international collaboration, doctorates awarded, and highly-cited papers.

“UC San Diego is proud to receive this prestigious global recognition,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “As a premier public research institution – and one that is proud of non-traditional approaches to problem-solving – our excellence is driven by our bold research endeavors, interdisciplinary culture and solutions-driven scholars, who consistently make breakthroughs to benefit humanity.”

UC San Diego was ranked the 17th best university in the world in a survey of 1,250 universities in more than 60 countries.

Top programs cited by U.S. News and World Report include:

Pharmacology and Toxicology (2)

Biology and Biochemistry (9)

Neuroscience and Behavior (11)

Geosciences (11)

Microbiology (12)

Molecular Biology and Genetics (13)

Psychiatry/Psychology (16)

Clinical Medicine (20)

Immunology (20)

Plant and Animal Science (21)

Arts and Humanities (28)

Social Science and Public Health (28)

The university received a record $1.2 billion in research funding last year.