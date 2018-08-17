Women accused of using children to help them steal baby formula

(KGTV) - Police are looking for two women suspected of using their children to help them steal baby formula from a Ventura Target store on three separated occasions.



Ventura Police Department officials said the three thefts happened on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, with one of the incidents captured on a store surveillance camera.



In the video, two women and three children are seen walking in the baby products aisle of the store when two of the kids grab containers of baby formula from a shelf.



Seconds later, the boys give the containers to a woman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, who then puts the products in a bag.



A young girl then makes her way to a shelf, takes some containers and gives them to another woman. The adult female takes the formula and puts them under a blanket next to where a little boy is seated on a shopping cart.



The group is seen on the video leaving the store shortly thereafter.



Ventura police posted the surveillance video on their Facebook page with this message: “Do you need help feeding your children? WIC is a nutrition safety program serving children and families in our community. Those unable to afford healthy food for their infants or children can call 805-981-5251 or email wic.program@ventura.org.”



WIC, short for Women Infants and Children, is a program that assists qualifying families by providing vouchers for specific food items.