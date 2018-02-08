Witness' 'cartoonish' sketch helps police in Pennsylvania identify theft suspect

(KGTV) – A sketch that looked like it was drawn by a child turned out to be useful as it helped police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, crack a theft case.



A witness provided Lancaster City police with a sketch of a man suspected of pretending to be a worker and stealing cash from a market on Jan. 30.



Lancaster City police said: "After the initial release, some Investigators and veteran Officers recognized the physical description and modus operandi for the theft suspect. While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the distinctive physical descriptors, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name."



After viewing suspect photos, the witness positively identified 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen as the suspected thief.



A warrant was issued for Nguyen's arrest but police have not been able to track him down.