Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Government Investigating Journalists
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 17:55:25-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special federal Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter.

That's what a federal watchdog's 500-plus page report finds. And a lengthy report by Yahoo News on the investigation finds that the unit queried records of congressional staffers and perhaps members of Congress.

Customs and Border Protection agent Jeffrey Rambo, who acknowledged running checks on journalists in 2017, told federal investigators that the practice is routine.

The revelations are raising alarms among news organizations and prompting a demand for a full explanation from the government.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE