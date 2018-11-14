SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) - Police released video of a woman who beat up a McDonald's manager in Santa Ana last month in the hope that it leads to an arrest.



A customer who ordered food through the drive-thru lane of the restaurant at 1439 N. Bristol St. about 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 got upset about ketchup packets, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.



"She didn't get her ketchup or enough ketchup so she takes it on herself to go through the employee entrance and confronts the manager and the manager says, ‘Hey, you have to go outside,’” and then the beating erupted, Bertagna said.



The woman pummeled the female employee until a man walked into the restaurant, "intervenes and takes the (suspect) out of there," Bertagna said.



"Obviously, we take these things seriously," he said. "There's no reason an employee in our city should take a beating over ketchup -- it's ridiculous."



The suspected attacker is described as Hispanic with brown hair and is about 20 to 25 years old. She was wearing a pink shirt and gray sweatpants.



Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts was asked to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8647. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.



