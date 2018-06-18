Video shows glimpse of life inside immigration detention facility in Texas

(KGTV) - Video provided by U.S. border officials shows hundreds of migrant children, some separated from their parents, inside several steel cages at a Texas immigration detention facility.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials allowed media members to take an inside look at the facility in McAllen, Texas, to view how undocumented immigrants are processed and held amid controversy over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.



The policy has sparked outrage as it has led to the separation of migrating families who are detained at the border. Also, many of the detainees are kept at facilities in conditions described by some as less-than-ideal.



IMAGES: Migrant families wait at central processing center in McAllen, Texas



In the video, dozens of detainees are seen cramped in fenced cages. Some are seen using large pieces of foil as blankets.



At the time of the media visit on June 17, CNN reported that more than 1,100 people were in the facility. Dozens at the facility were reportedly minors unaccompanied by a parent.



RELATED: DHS: 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the US/Mexican border



The tour of the Texas facility comes two days after 10News visited a detention center in El Cajon that housed at least 60 migrant children.



RELATED STORIES :