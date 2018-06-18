Video shows glimpse of life inside immigration detention facility in Texas
10:32 AM, Jun 18, 2018
2 hours ago
(KGTV) - Video provided by U.S. border officials shows hundreds of migrant children, some separated from their parents, inside several steel cages at a Texas immigration detention facility.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials allowed media members to take an inside look at the facility in McAllen, Texas, to view how undocumented immigrants are processed and held amid controversy over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.
The policy has sparked outrage as it has led to the separation of migrating families who are detained at the border. Also, many of the detainees are kept at facilities in conditions described by some as less-than-ideal.