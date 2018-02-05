VIDEO: Awning at Philadelphia Ritz-Carlton hotel collapses with Eagles fans on top

(KGTV) - An awning at a Philadelphia hotel collapsed under the weight of dozens of Eagles fans who were celebrating the team's Super Bowl win.



Following the Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday night, fans stormed the city's streets in celebration, with some climbing the awning at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.



After some fans dove off the awning or performed "trust falls," the structure could not handle the dozens of fans that made their way on top of it, causing it to come down. Instagram user Syreeta D. Williams shot video of the incident:

ABC News reported that some fans were injured in the collapse, but the severity of those injuries were unknown.