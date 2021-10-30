Watch
US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs

Stefan Rousseau/AP
From left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 14:34:11-04

ROME (AP) — The U.S. and European Union have reached an agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

The White House made the announcement Saturday as President Joe Biden was in Rome attending the Group of 20 summits.

In 2018, the Trump administration placed taxes on EU steel and aluminum on the claim that the foreign products produced by American allies were a threat to U.S. national security.

Europeans and other allies were outraged by President Donald Trump’s use of Article 232 to justify the tariffs, leading many to impose counter-tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, and jeans, among other items.

