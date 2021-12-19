UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

LONDON (AP) — A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet has resigned, adding to a sense of disarray within a government that has faced rebellion from his own lawmakers and voters this week.

Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Johnson late Saturday that was stepping down immediately after a newspaper reported that he had planned to leave the post next month.

The Mail on Sunday said earlier that Frost was resigning from the government amid growing disillusionment with Johnson’s policies.

The newspaper said Frost’s decision was triggered by last week’s introduction of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues.