Two Akron firefighters have been placed on leave amid allegations they created pornographic videos in one of the department's fire stations.

According to Ellen Lander Nischt, a spokesperson for the mayor, the firefighters were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. City officials called the allegations "shocking and distressing."

Officials said the two firefighters are not assigned to the same station and "were known to be in a long-term relationship." The two firefighters allegedly created the video and displayed it online, according to officials. The firefighters' names haven't been released.

Two Akron firefighters placed on leave with pay for allegedly making pornographic movies at an Akron fire station. @WEWS — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) June 18, 2018

Akron police said they are not part of this investigation.

Here is the full statement released by the Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker: