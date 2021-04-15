Watch
Study: 2.5 billion T. rex roamed Earth, but not all at once

Sven Kaestner/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 7, 2006 file photo, life-sized Tyrannosaurus rex models are unloaded for a dinosaur exhibition in Potsdam, Germany. A study released on Thursday, April 15, 2021 calculates that 2.5 billion Tyrannosaurus rex prowled North America over a couple million years or so, with maybe 20,000 at any given time. (AP Photo/Sven Kaestner)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 15, 2021
(AP) — A new study concludes that 2.5 billion Tyrannosaurus rex prowled North America.

Thursday's study said they didn't all roam Earth at once. That's over a couple million years or so. And at any one moment, maybe 20,000 or so were alive.

The study figures out the T. rex population based on its size, how much it had to eat and its sexual maturity.

It’s a first-of-its-kind estimate, though it comes with a huge margin of error. Scientists say if there were much fewer T. rex, we may never have known they existed.

Only about 100 or so T. rex fossils have been found.

