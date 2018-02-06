Strong earthquake rocks eastern coast of Taiwan

Haze
Earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan (Feb. 6, 2018)
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.4 earthquake has struck near the coast of Taiwan.
The agency says the quake struck late Tuesday about 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island's east coast.
The preliminary information suggests the quake was about 9.5 kilometers (6 miles) deep.
Various social media posts showed structural damage caused by the quake.
#earthquake #hualien #taiwan #besafe #godbless 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan
A post shared by SANDARELLA (@neogalore) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:17am PST
Earthquake in Hualien. 祈願平安。今年有誰要一起去花蓮振興當地經濟的？一起吧！ #地震 #搖很大 #earthquake
A post shared by SamuelKuo (@samuel_kuo) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:34am PST
