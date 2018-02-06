Strong earthquake rocks eastern coast of Taiwan

Associated Press
9:26 AM, Feb 6, 2018
3 hours ago

Earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan (Feb. 6, 2018)

US Geological Survey

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.4 earthquake has struck near the coast of Taiwan.

The agency says the quake struck late Tuesday about 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

The preliminary information suggests the quake was about 9.5 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

Various social media posts showed structural damage caused by the quake.

 

#earthquake #hualien #taiwan #besafe #godbless 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan

A post shared by SANDARELLA (@neogalore) on



