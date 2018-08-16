Report: Colorado husband confesses to killing wife and daughters

FREDERICK, Colo. (KGTV) - A husband who had gone on TV to beg for the return of his missing pregnant wife and two children was arrested in connection with their disappearance.



According to 10News’ Scripps sister station KMGH, 33-year-old Christopher Watts was arrested and booked into a Weld County jail early Thursday morning.



KMGH, citing law enforcement officials, reported that Watts confessed late Wednesday night to killing his 34-year-old wife Shannan and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.



During a Thursday news conference, authorities announced they recovered the body of a woman they were “quite certain” was that of Shannan Watts. Her body, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials, was found on land owned by a company Christopher Watts worked for.



Authorities also said they believe they know where the bodies of the two girls are located, but they have not been recovered as of Thursday morning.



Earlier in the day, the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation had conducted a search for Shanann Watts and her two daughters. The three were reported missing on Monday and an endangered missing alert was announced Tuesd

.

Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant.

An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for Shannan Watts (age 34), and her two daughters, Celeste and Bella Watts (ages 3&4). Shannan is also 15 weeks pregnant. Last seen in the Frederick area. Please RT pic.twitter.com/U6N8BqB4sE — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 14, 2018

Watts, in an interview with KMGH on Tuesday, said his wife had left her purse, keys and phone at their home prior to her disappearance.



