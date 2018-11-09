Social media reaction: 3 wildfires burn out of control in California

Social media reaction poured in as wildfires erupted in California -- two in Ventura County and one in Butte County.

View from my office. Hope everyone is being very careful this morning. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/FxUv0IJnMx — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 9, 2018

Three wildfires in California are destroying thousands of structures and forcing emergency evacuations. Two of the fires are just miles from the bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/i6RQmBLCaG pic.twitter.com/NixSf8lDsg — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2018

These pictures were taken AT Hannah’s condo. She evacuated last night and is currently on campus, but they may have to evacuate there as well. To say she’s had a rough 36 hours is an understatement💔 Please keep the residents and first responders in your prayers! #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/lhoWGe7lQ2 — Angela Jolene Surratt (@MrsAngelaJolene) November 9, 2018

Current view from outside out facility. Only getting worse. Possible air quality issues tomorrow. #HillFire #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/zvUm1KofB5 — Perkins Machine 🔩✈️ (@PerkinsMachine) November 9, 2018

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

Now.....fires all around. We may be next in line to evacuate. So many friends have already left their homes. What a sad day 4 our community — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 9, 2018

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.



(Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

The sky in Oxnard due to the #HillFire. pic.twitter.com/L35veflf2B — legna (@__angelserrano) November 9, 2018

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

That’s it.

We’ve been evacuated from Old Agoura.

Things just got real.

Damn. — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) November 9, 2018

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Very scary and destructive wildfire spreading in California at frightening speeds. Heed warnings to evacuate. My thoughts are with all those tasked with keeping people safe. This is becoming worse and worse. And climate change is real. https://t.co/TD1QNWyYu8 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 9, 2018

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018