Sierra Fire: Fire breaks out near homes in Rialto area of San Bernardino County

(KGTV) - Residents evacuated their homes after a brush fire erupted Tuesday evening and burned near their Rialto-area homes.



The so-called Sierra Fire was first reported shortly before 11 p.m. in an area near Sierra and Riverside avenues, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.



The blaze quickly charred 20 acres and moved close to several homes, but while an evacuation order was not issued, numerous residents chose to evacuate on their own.



As of early Wednesday morning, San Bernardino County fire officials said the Sierra Fire has burned 147 acres and is 75 percent contained., with "the structure threat mitigated."



No injuries or structure damage have been reported.

#SierraFire: Footage from earlier this evening. In #SantaAnaWinds, Dozers can often engage where it’s too dangerous for handcrews. A decisive force multiplier in tonight’s firefight. ^eas pic.twitter.com/gtqmJB5pk6 — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 14, 2018