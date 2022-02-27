Watch
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Emilio Morenatti/AP
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility after an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 23:41:16-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appears to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance.

The U.S. and EU have responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.

The latest targets include an oil depot near an airfield south of the capital and a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

