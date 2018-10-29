Report: Up to 5,000 troops to be deployed to border
Jermaine Ong
11:15 AM, Oct 29, 2018
(KGTV) - As many as 5,000 active duty troops will be sent to the U.S. southwest border, including the San Diego region, in the coming days, a U.S. official told ABC News.
The order to send troops to the border areas in California, Arizona and Texas, comes nearly a week after President Trump said he was willing to have a military presence to prepare for a large caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.
A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the numbers previously reported by the Wall Street Journal -- 1,500 troops to California; 1,800 to Texas and 1,700 to Arizona -- were accurate.