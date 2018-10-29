Report: Up to 5,000 troops to be deployed to border

(KGTV) - As many as 5,000 active duty troops will be sent to the U.S. southwest border, including the San Diego region, in the coming days, a U.S. official told ABC News.



The order to send troops to the border areas in California, Arizona and Texas, comes nearly a week after President Trump said he was willing to have a military presence to prepare for a large caravan of Central American migrants on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.



A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the numbers previously reported by the Wall Street Journal -- 1,500 troops to California; 1,800 to Texas and 1,700 to Arizona -- were accurate.



The unnamed official told ABC News that troops would be placed at ports of entry for support roles. They would then be a part of other projects.



The mission, named “Operation Faithful Patriot,” would last about 45 days, the official said.



Another U.S. official noted that it’s possible the troops will be stationed at the borders as soon as Tuesday.