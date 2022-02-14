Watch
Police clear way to key US-Canada bridge, but still closed

Ted Shaffrey/AP
Don Stephens, 65, a retired graphic designer, holds a sign on Parliament Hill to support trucks lined up in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Stephens said he’s come into Ottawa twice to show support for protesters there. He views them as representatives of a “silent majority that had been longing to have their voice heard.” (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 7:31 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 22:31:11-05

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police cleared away the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations.

The bridge in Windsor, Ontario, remains closed late Sunday, as a snowstorm hits the area.

Authorities, meanwhile, have held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa. Protesters have paralyzed Ottaway's downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction, and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Windsor police say more than two dozen people were arrested peacefully near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canadian auto plants.

