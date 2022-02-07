Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Peng Shuai says allegation was "enormous misunderstanding"

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Brownbill/AP
FILE - China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2020. The whereabout of Peng remains a pressing question at the Beijing Olympics. Peng’s accusations of sexual assault months ago against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, once a member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, were scrubbed almost immediately from the internet in China. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Peng Shuai
Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 00:36:20-05

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has spoken to a French newspaper about the social media posting that sparked a storm of international concern over her well-being.

L’Equipe said it spoke to the tennis player on Sunday in a Beijing hotel, in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee.

Peng told the newspaper she never accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. Peng also said that her post in November had been taken out of context and led to “an enormous misunderstanding.”

In that post, Peng wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice-premier and member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER