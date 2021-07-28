Watch
Oldest fossils of animals may be in Canada rocks, study says

AP
This undated photo provided by Elizabeth Turner, Laurentian University, shows a field location in Northwest Territories, Canada. Canadian geologist Elizabeth Turner may have found the earliest fossil record of animal life on Earth in the area shown, according to a report published Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the journal Nature. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Turner/Laurentian University via AP)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:49:11-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A geologist has discovered rocks in Canada that may contain sponge fossils dating back 890 million years — potentially making them the earliest fossil record of animal life on Earth.

Elizabeth Turner's research describing the three-dimensional structures was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

But there’s little scientific certainty about anything dating back a billion years ago, so other scientists will likely continue to vet and debate the published findings.

Four outside scientists told the Associated Press the research made a very credible case that the oldest animal fossils were found.

