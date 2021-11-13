Watch
Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

Alastair Grant/AP
John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate gestures at the end of a stocktaking plenary session at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 17:38:18-05

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations have accepted a compromise deal aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered-down crucial language about coal.

Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India on Saturday to “phase down,” rather than “phase out” coal power.

Nation after nation had complained earlier on the final day of two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland about how the deal did not go far or fast enough, but they said it was better than nothing and provided incremental progress, if not success.

