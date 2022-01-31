Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

items.[0].image.alt
Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to respond to demonstrate it's committed to its allies' security in the region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea Koreas Tensions
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 21:42:47-05

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that Sunday’s test of the Hwasong-12 missile was aimed at evaluating the missile and verifying its overall accuracy.

Washington plans to respond with an unspecified move to demonstrate its commitment to its allies’ security in the region.

Sunday's launch was the highest-profile weapons test by North Korea since 2017 when it launched Hwasong-12 and longer-range missiles amid tensions with the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER