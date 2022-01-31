N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that Sunday’s test of the Hwasong-12 missile was aimed at evaluating the missile and verifying its overall accuracy.

Washington plans to respond with an unspecified move to demonstrate its commitment to its allies’ security in the region.

Sunday's launch was the highest-profile weapons test by North Korea since 2017 when it launched Hwasong-12 and longer-range missiles amid tensions with the U.S.