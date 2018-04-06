Man accused of detonating explosive devices inside Southern California Sam's Club store

(KGTV) - A man was arrested in connection with the detonation of two explosive devices at a Southern California Sam’s Club store Thursday.



Ontario police said officers and fire personnel responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a fire inside the warehouse store on Milliken Avenue.



Police later determined that someone “detonated a small explosive” in the store, but the blast did not cause injuries or any major damage.



Ontario police said: "Ontario Bomb Squad personnel have determined that the suspect had detonated two similar devices in the store. Each device had ignited small fires to products within close proximity. Sam’s Club employees acted quickly and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames."



In the midst of the investigation, Ontario police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Hugo Gonzalez and took him into custody. Police did not immediately say how they determined Gonzalez was the suspect in the incident.



“Within the vehicle Gonzalez was driving, investigators located add'l materials similar to those used in the devices found which were found in the store. Police are currently @ an apartment in the 16500 block on Arrow Blvd. in Fontana, which is believed to be associated w/Gonzalez,” police stated on Twitter.



Police said they believe Gonzalez acted alone, but a motive remains unclear.



“At this point, investigators are unaware of any additional devices and will be working throughout the night to locate any evidence,” police tweeted late Thursday night.



