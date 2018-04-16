Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music for 'DAMN.' album
Lamar becomes first rapper to win prize
Jermaine Ong
1:37 PM, Apr 16, 2018
34 mins ago
Share Article
(KGTV) - You can now add “Pulitzer Prize winner” to Kendrick Lamar’s long list of accolades.
The Los Angeles-based, multi-Grammy winning hip-hop star became the first rapper to be given a Pulitzer Prize, winning the 2018 prize for Music for his “DAMN.” album.
Pulitzer judges said of Lamar’s album: “Recording released on April 14, 2017, a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”
“DAMN.” won the 2018 Grammy for best rap album, with the album’s single “Humble” claiming the best rap performance, best rap song and best music video Grammys.