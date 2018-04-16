Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music for 'DAMN.' album

Lamar becomes first rapper to win prize

Jermaine Ong
1:37 PM, Apr 16, 2018
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during half time during 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Centennial Olympic Park on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

(KGTV) - You can now add “Pulitzer Prize winner” to Kendrick Lamar’s long list of accolades.

The Los Angeles-based, multi-Grammy winning hip-hop star became the first rapper to be given a Pulitzer Prize, winning the 2018 prize for Music for his “DAMN.” album.

Pulitzer judges said of Lamar’s album: “Recording released on April 14, 2017, a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

“DAMN.” won the 2018 Grammy for best rap album, with the album’s single “Humble” claiming the best rap performance, best rap song and best music video Grammys.

Full list of 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners:

Journalism
Public Service: The New York Times and The New Yorker

Breaking News Reporting: The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat staff

Investigative Reporting: The Washington Post staff

Explanatory Reporting: The Arizona Republic and USA Today Network staffs

Local Reporting: The Cincinnati Enquirer staff

National Reporting: The New York Times and The Washington Post staffs

International Reporting: Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato of Reuters

Feature Writing: Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, GQ freelance reporter

Commentary: John Archibald of Alabama Media Group

Criticism: Jerry Saltz of New York Magazine

Editorial Writing: Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register

Editorial Cartooning: Jake Halpern and Michael Sloan for The New York Times

Breaking News Photography: Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress

Feature Photography: Photography staff of Reuters

Letters, Drama and Music
Fiction: “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer

Drama: “Cost of Living” by Martyna Majok

History: “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea” by Jack E. Davis

Biography: "Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder" by Caroline Fraser

Poetry: "Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016" by Frank Bidart

General nonfiction: "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America" by James Forman Jr.

Music: “DAMN.” by Kendrick Lamar

