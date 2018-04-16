Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music for 'DAMN.' album

(KGTV) - You can now add “Pulitzer Prize winner” to Kendrick Lamar’s long list of accolades.



The Los Angeles-based, multi-Grammy winning hip-hop star became the first rapper to be given a Pulitzer Prize, winning the 2018 prize for Music for his “DAMN.” album.



Pulitzer judges said of Lamar’s album: “Recording released on April 14, 2017, a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”



“DAMN.” won the 2018 Grammy for best rap album, with the album’s single “Humble” claiming the best rap performance, best rap song and best music video Grammys.



Full list of 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners:



Journalism

Public Service: The New York Times and The New Yorker



Breaking News Reporting: The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat staff



Investigative Reporting: The Washington Post staff



Explanatory Reporting: The Arizona Republic and USA Today Network staffs



Local Reporting: The Cincinnati Enquirer staff



National Reporting: The New York Times and The Washington Post staffs



International Reporting: Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato of Reuters



Feature Writing: Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, GQ freelance reporter



Commentary: John Archibald of Alabama Media Group



Criticism: Jerry Saltz of New York Magazine



Editorial Writing: Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register



Editorial Cartooning: Jake Halpern and Michael Sloan for The New York Times



Breaking News Photography: Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress



Feature Photography: Photography staff of Reuters



Letters, Drama and Music

Fiction: “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer



Drama: “Cost of Living” by Martyna Majok



History: “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea” by Jack E. Davis



Biography: "Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder" by Caroline Fraser



Poetry: "Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016" by Frank Bidart



General nonfiction: "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America" by James Forman Jr.



Music: “DAMN.” by Kendrick Lamar