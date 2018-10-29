(KGTV) – Seven people were shot at a Riverside nightclub early Morning, police said.



Riverside police responded to reports of gunfire inside and outside of the Sevilla Nightclub, in the 3200 block of Mission Inn Avenue, just after midnight.



When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and had them transported to the hospital.



According to police, five other people with gunshot wounds suffered at the club arrived at area hospitals.



Police said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.



An official with the Riverside Police Department said the shooting is not being investigated as a mass shooting.

There was some initial misinformation describing this incident as a”mass shooting.“ It was not and detectives from our Gang Unit are following up on leads to identity the suspects involved. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. https://t.co/F2GkrmKkLS — Officer Ryan Railsback (@RPD_PIO) October 29, 2018