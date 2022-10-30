Watch Now
Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced this week

Posted at 10:46 AM, Oct 30, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think.

A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence Cruz to life without parole.

Each family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered will be allowed to speak, as will the 17 people he wounded.

