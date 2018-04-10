Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Senate panels about massive data breach

Jermaine Ong
9:42 AM, Apr 10, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) is escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as he walks in a hallway prior to a meeting with U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), committee chairman of Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, April 9, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong
(KGTV) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face questioning Tuesday about how a data-mining company accessed the personal information of 87 million Facebook users.

Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before a joint session of two Senate committees -- the Judiciary and Commerce panels – at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Congressional lawmakers will likely ask how Cambridge Analytica, a company with reported ties to Donald Trump’s campaign, was able to obtain user information without their knowledge in an attempt to use it during the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers are also expected to find out how Facebook will adjust its policies going forward.

Ahead of Tuesday’s testimony, the House Energy and Commerce Committee issued a release that included an apology from Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg said, in part: "But it’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."

