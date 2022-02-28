Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airplanes

Ukraine Invasion Airlines
Sergei Grits/AP
FILE - The Airbus A330 aircraft used for an Aeroflot international flight is prepared at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, on June 27, 2013. Europe and Canada said Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Ukraine Invasion Airlines
Posted at 8:08 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 23:08:50-05

The number of countries banning Russian airplanes is growing.

The European Union and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aviation experts said the moves put more pressure on the United States to do the same. Russia has responded by banning flights from several European countries.

On Sunday, a Moscow-New York flight by Russian national carrier Aeroflot turned back after passing over Norway. The plane had been routed to fly over Canada.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM

WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM