Euro backlash as FIFA refuses to expel Russia from football

Pavel Golovkin/AP
FILE - A general view of the St. Petersburg Stadium prior to the Confederations Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Portugal, in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2017. The British government led calls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 for the Champions League final to be taken off Russia by European football's governing body to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine. The showpiece men's game is due to be played in St. Petersburg on May 28 for the biggest sporting event in Russia since the 2018 World Cup.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file)
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 23:00:43-05

LONDON (AP) — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation, the Football Union of Russia.

Protesting against FIFA’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland said it would still refuse to play the country in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24.

The unanimous ruling by the FIFA Bureau was also that the Russian flag and anthem can’t be associated with the team playing as “Football Union of Russia (RFU).”

