Euro backlash as FIFA refuses to expel Russia from football

LONDON (AP) — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation, the Football Union of Russia.

Protesting against FIFA’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland said it would still refuse to play the country in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24.

The unanimous ruling by the FIFA Bureau was also that the Russian flag and anthem can’t be associated with the team playing as “Football Union of Russia (RFU).”