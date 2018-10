Opens Dec 10 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

(KGTV) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce his underground transportation tunnel project in Los Angeles County will open in December.Musk tweeted, "The first tunnel is almost done," followed by "Opens Dec 10."Musk later tweeted that there would be an "opening event" on the night of Dec. 10 and "free rides for the public next day."Musk's firm, The Boring Company, has been working on the tunnel project since it was approved in 2017 by Los Angeles city officials. The tunnel's proposed route runs parallel to Sepulveda Boulevard, starting at Pico Boulevard and running down to Washington Boulevard in Culver City.The tunnel is aimed at decreasing traffic congestion on the roads and helping commuters get to their destinations quicker than usual.