DEA agents discover $2M in crystal meth inside Disney wax figurines

(KGTV) - About $2 million in crystal methamphetamine was discovered inside wax Disney-themed figurines during a recent operation, Drug Enforcement Administration officials in Atlanta said.



DEA officials said the drugs, which were shipped from Mexico, were found stuffed inside wax figurines of Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Pluto.



The figurines were found in a shipment with other legitimate Disney figurines in a possible decoy attempt, according to officials.



Officials said the drugs, referred to as “ICE” (a smokable and purest form of meth), was “destined for the streets of Atlanta.”



"This is a family-based theme, a Disney theme, but there's nothing good about what this would do to any family if this hit the street,” said DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy.



There was no immediate word on arrests made related to the seizure.