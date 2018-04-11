Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg testimony: Facebook CEO appears before House Energy & Commerce panel

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 57°
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to go through another round of grilling by lawmakers Wednesday, this time before House questioners.
On Tuesday, Zuckerberg faced five hours of interrogation and offered several apologies about failing to protect the personal information of millions of Americans from Russian political interference.
Zuckerberg said his firm is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller.
At 7 a.m. Pacific time, Zuckerberg will appear for the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Watch his testimony live: