Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg testimony: Facebook CEO appears before House Energy & Commerce panel

WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to go through another round of grilling by lawmakers Wednesday, this time before House questioners.



On Tuesday, Zuckerberg faced five hours of interrogation and offered several apologies about failing to protect the personal information of millions of Americans from Russian political interference.



Zuckerberg said his firm is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller.



At 7 a.m. Pacific time, Zuckerberg will appear for the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Watch his testimony live: