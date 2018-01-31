Court documents show 77 Mexican nationals smuggled into US in truck
Associated Press
9:54 AM, Jan 31, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Court documents show 77 immigrants who entered the country illegally were discovered inside a truck by officers conducting a traffic stop in Southern California near the Mexico border.
The San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday cited a criminal complaint that says five children were among the people stuffed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the overheated cargo area of a truck.
UPS officials confirmed to 10News the truck did not belong to the company and had been painted with an imitation UPS logo.
The documents say the group of Mexican nationals admitted entering the U.S. illegally.