Condom snorting challenge follows Tide pod challenge on social media

The topic of a condom snorting challenge is going viral on social media, and like the Tide pod challenge, there is a huge safety risk.

Who's doing this challenge? It isn't clear ... it's the topic that appears to be viral for now. Still, there are plenty of videos of people taking part on YouTube.

It's a trend parents may be adding to the list when watching for their kids taking part in the dangerous challenges often making their ways around social media and sometimes in schools.

An article by ABC News in 2013 appears to be one of the originals about the topic of condom snorting.

The challenge involves people snorting a clean or unused condom up one of their nostrils and pulling it out of their mouths. The safety risks are obvious: It could cause a person's breathing to be impaired, and lead to choking.

Condoms are typically made of latex rubber and covered in a lubricant or spermicide — things that are dangerous if inhaled or swallowed.

In the Tide pod challenge that was in the social media spotlight several months ago, people in videos on YouTube and other platforms were seen biting, smoking and even cooking up Tide laundry detergent pods. It led to YouTube flagging videos that showed the challenge.