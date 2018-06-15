California no longer among states affected by Salmonella outbreak tied to pre-cut melons
Jermaine Ong
10:32 AM, Jun 15, 2018
12:18 PM, Jun 15, 2018
(KGTV) - California is no longer on the list of states affected by a salmonella outbreak tied by pre-cut melons.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 60 people have become ill in recent weeks after eating pre-cut melons sold at Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods and other stores. Thirty-one people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak, the CDC said.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration updated its list of states where the potentially contaminated melons were distributed, and it included California.
However, the FDA announced Friday that the "retail location in California was removed."
The updated list of states (as of June 15) now includes: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Last week, distributor Caito Foods, LLC issued a voluntarily recall for pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and mixed fruit containing those melons.
The recall extends to both retailers and consumers, since the product could still be on store shelves. The affected fruit was sold in clear plastic containers.