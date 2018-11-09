Brush fire burns near Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park

Jermaine Ong
9:42 AM, Nov 9, 2018
LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out Friday morning in Griffith Park, near the Los Angeles Zoo.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 7:55 a.m. in an area west of Zoo Drive.

LAFD officials said the fire had burned at least 30 acres as of 9:30 a.m., and ABC7 in Los Angeles reported the fire sent plumes of white smoke visible to those in and around the immediate area.

A water-dropping helicopter was summoned to help douse the fire, as ground crews hiked to reach the blaze.

No structures have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported, LAFD officials said.

