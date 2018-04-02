Boy who fell down sewage pipe in Los Angeles' Griffith Park on Easter Sunday found alive

(KGTV) - A 13-year-old boy who fell 25 feet down a sewage pipe in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park on Easter Sunday was found safe early Monday morning.



Los Angeles Fire Department officials said Jesse Hernandez was found “alert and talking” at about 5:40 a.m. after a search effort that lasted more than 12 hours.



The boy was given a cell phone so he could immediately contact his family. After he was decontaminated, he was taken to an area hospital for a full medical evaluation.



Jesse, who was at Griffith Park for an Easter picnic with his family, reportedly climbed a fence at the park to play in an abandoned work shed with some friends when the floor gave way.



Authorities said Jesse fell into the sewage system that has numerous pipes leading to the Los Angeles River.



Crews analyzed the pipe system to determine any likely “catch areas” and used multiple cameras inside the pipes as part of the lengthy search effort.



Fire officials said Jesse was found in a maintenance hatch located under Interstate 5, near state Route 134.