Biden tries to reset relationship with Mexican president

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden looks to dismantle the last administration’s hardline immigration agenda, he finds himself trying to build a partnership with someone who found an unexpected understanding with Donald Trump: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting Monday. Their agenda included immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues.

But also looming large was how the two leaders would get along in what has become an increasingly complicated relationship.

Biden acknowledged at the start of the meeting that the U.S. and Mexico “haven’t been perfect neighbors to each other."