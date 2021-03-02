Menu

Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Biden tries to reset relationship with Mexican president

items.[0].image.alt
Alexandre Meneghini/AP
FILE - Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, poses for photos with then-Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Monday March 5, 2012. President Biden is planning a virtual meeting with Mexican President Obrador. The meeting, on Monday, March 1, 2021, is a chance for the pair to talk more fully about migration, treating the coronavirus and cooperating on economic and national security issues. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)
Joe Biden, Lopez Obrador
Posted at 4:50 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 19:50:14-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden looks to dismantle the last administration’s hardline immigration agenda, he finds himself trying to build a partnership with someone who found an unexpected understanding with Donald Trump: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting Monday. Their agenda included immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues.

But also looming large was how the two leaders would get along in what has become an increasingly complicated relationship.

Biden acknowledged at the start of the meeting that the U.S. and Mexico “haven’t been perfect neighbors to each other."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP