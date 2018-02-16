Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington

(KGTV) - A Washington college was locked down after reports of shots fired on the campus, but law enforcement officers did not immediately find evidence of a shooting after a search of the school.



Highline College in Des Moines, a town located 15 miles south of Seattle, was placed on a mandatory campus lockdown at about 8:55 a.m. amid reports of gunfire. On its Facebook page, school officials noted: "This is not a drill."



According to Seattle-based TV station KOMO, after a thorough search on the campus, armed law enforcement officers did not locate a shooter or victims as of 10:30 a.m.

WSP assisting and shutting down SBound Pacific Highway S, between 240th and Kent DesMoines Rd. Please avoid area if possible while agencies continue to evaluate situation at Highline Community College./sh pic.twitter.com/40vZGr9MCj — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

However, school officials urged those on campus to remain locked down as part of an evacuation.







Authorities did not provide any additional information.