Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington
9:55 AM, Feb 16, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
(KGTV) - A Washington college was locked down after reports of shots fired on the campus, but law enforcement officers did not immediately find evidence of a shooting after a search of the school.
Highline College in Des Moines, a town located 15 miles south of Seattle, was placed on a mandatory campus lockdown at about 8:55 a.m. amid reports of gunfire. On its Facebook page, school officials noted: "This is not a drill."
WSP assisting and shutting down SBound Pacific Highway S, between 240th and Kent DesMoines Rd. Please avoid area if possible while agencies continue to evaluate situation at Highline Community College./sh pic.twitter.com/40vZGr9MCj