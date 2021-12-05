Watch
Austin: Allies, innovation key to US competition with China

Chad J. McNeeley/AP
In this photo provided by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivers the keynote address at the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Chad J. McNeeley/Office of the Secretary of Defense via AP)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 21:28:33-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the Pentagon intends to work better with private industry to develop high-tech systems and to strengthen relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region in order to maintain a competitive edge over China.

Austin says recent military activity and aggressive moves by China in the region, including near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, are disturbing.

And while he says the U.S. is still committed to the longstanding “One China” policy, it is working to bolster Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.

He was speaking Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

