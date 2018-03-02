Asteroid 2018 DV1 to pass between Earth and moon

(KGTV) - An asteroid the size of a bus is expected to fly past Earth Friday morning.



Experts say the asteroid named 2018 DV1 will come within 70,000 miles of our planet's surface at about 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.



The asteroid will be the 18th to pass between Earth and the moon in 2018.



A powerful telescope will be needed to see the asteroid across the sky, but for those without one, the Virtual Telescope Project will have a livestream available starting at 9:30 a.m.



CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVESTREAM