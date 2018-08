(KGTV) - An apparent argument over whether actress Halle Berry should portray Aretha Franklin in a movie led to a shooting in Virginia that sent a man to the hospital.



A witness told Virginia TV station WTKR he heard two men arguing at a barbershop Thursday morning about casting the Oscar-winner Berry to play the “Queen of Soul” in a biopic.



WTKR, citing local police, reported the dispute then turned physical, and one of the men, identified as Michael Jermell Hatton, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the other man at least once outside of the business.



According to WTKR, both men were taken to the hospital. The victim, Tony Jonathan Lundy, is in critical condition, police told WTKR.



Hatton was released from the hospital and arrested.



The R&B legend Franklin died Thursday at age 76 due to pancreatic cancer.



Earlier this year, Entertainment Weekly reported Franklin initially wanted Berry to portray her in a movie, but Berry said she felt that she could not be cast because her singing skills were not up to the standards required for the role.



According to EW, Oscar-winning actress and former American Idol contestant Jennifer Hudson was eventually tabbed to play Franklin.