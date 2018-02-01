Two with life-threatening injuries after Carlsbad crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition, following a serious collision in Carlsbad Wednesday.

Officers from the Carlsbad Police Department responded to the area of Faraday Avenue and Whiptail Loop around 4:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that a gray Acura, occupied by 27-year-old Bulmaro Garcia from San Marcos, was traveling east on Faraday Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved into oncoming westbound traffic.

The Acura then collided with a white Nissan pickup that was traveling westbound on Faraday Avenue at Whiptail Loop.

The Carlsbad Fire Department provided advanced life support to both drivers. The driver of the Acura was flown by helicopter to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan pickup was also transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the Acura was attempting to pass a vehicle when he lost control and collided into oncoming traffic.

Garcia, the driver of the Acura, was subsequently arrested for felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The driver of the Nissan pickup was identified as a 43-year-old man from Vista.

Traffic Officers responded to the scene to conduct a full investigation.